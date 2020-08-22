Analysts Set Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Price Target at $4.00

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.98. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

