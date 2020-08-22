Brokerages Set Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Target Price at $22.68

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

