HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

