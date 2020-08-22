Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 106,800 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

