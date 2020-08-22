Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $892,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 331.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after buying an additional 13,261,009 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $110,423,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $71,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 673.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after buying an additional 4,494,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

