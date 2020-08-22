Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,908 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 58.com during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in 58.com by 25.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WUBA. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.