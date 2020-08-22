Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Visteon worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 91,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Visteon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Visteon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,166,000.

VC opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

