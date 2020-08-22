Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 380,078 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,880. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

FOX stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

