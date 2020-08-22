Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

