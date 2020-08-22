Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 700 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Globant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Globant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Globant by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $185.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

