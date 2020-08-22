Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,822 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 827,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after purchasing an additional 515,509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of News by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,966,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of News by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,181,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 350,358 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

