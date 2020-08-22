Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

