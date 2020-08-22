Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,205 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,020,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,036,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,956,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

