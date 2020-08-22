Jean C. Halle Sells 5,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,778.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Public Education stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $495.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.75. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

