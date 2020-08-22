Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

