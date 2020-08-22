Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

