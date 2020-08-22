Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Msci by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $363.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.56. Msci has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

