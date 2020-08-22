Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

