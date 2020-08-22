Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $36.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

VTR stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 667,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 376,470 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

