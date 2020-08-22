Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 208.14% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

