Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Rises By 24.7%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $44.23 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

