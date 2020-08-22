Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

