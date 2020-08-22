Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $424.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

