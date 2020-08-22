Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
WRFRF opened at $3.60 on Friday.
About Hang Lung Group
