Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRFRF opened at $3.60 on Friday.

About Hang Lung Group

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

