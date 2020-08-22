Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 171.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

