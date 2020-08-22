Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1,561.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.17 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

