Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,600 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. CIBC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.