Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 22.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,826.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,818.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,731.75. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

