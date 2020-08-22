American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $3,846,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 582,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.