Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

