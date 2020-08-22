Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $15,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,942.01 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.