William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,846.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Cowen upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.