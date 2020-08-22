William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,846.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $15,402,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,519,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Cowen upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

