Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,010,853 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $693.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $651.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

