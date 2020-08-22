Andra AP fonden Has $338,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

