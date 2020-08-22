David Bruton Smith Sells 5,999 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Bruton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

