Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

MLCO opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,152 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,547 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $35,170,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,196 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

