The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of The Ensign Group worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $232,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

