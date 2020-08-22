Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Extended Stay America worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.