Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Acceleron Pharma worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.