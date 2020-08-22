Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,043 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Oshkosh worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

