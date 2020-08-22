Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $161.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

