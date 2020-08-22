Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Insmed by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.14 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

