Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

OFC stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.