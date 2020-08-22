Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Associated Banc by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

