NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 252.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $374.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.84. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

