Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

