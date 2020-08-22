Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,962 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bank Ozk worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank Ozk by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

