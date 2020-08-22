Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 132,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $190.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

