Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.