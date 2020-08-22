Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 317,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $927,410. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

